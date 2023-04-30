Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $26,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $48,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Insider Activity

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KDP stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.