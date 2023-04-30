Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $26,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $48,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.
Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance
KDP stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
