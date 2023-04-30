Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146,362 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $161,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

