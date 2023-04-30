Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,215 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.69% of Avnet worth $26,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,475,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,763,000 after acquiring an additional 416,367 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avnet by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,278,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,314,000 after purchasing an additional 125,026 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Avnet by 2.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,407,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,871 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Avnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.