Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,024 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $28,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Globe Life by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.66 and a 200 day moving average of $115.39. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,203. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

