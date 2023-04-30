Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $21.71 Million Investment in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,191,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,711,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.49% of Lufax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,442.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LU. Macquarie lowered shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Lufax Stock Performance

Lufax Cuts Dividend

NYSE LU opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is 16.36%.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

