Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 77,657 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,657 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of Textron worth $25,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.81.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

