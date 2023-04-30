Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,421 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $30,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $135.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on A shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

