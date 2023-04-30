Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 376,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 304,702 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $27,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Insider Activity

Robert Half International Stock Performance

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $102.34.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Robert Half International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading

