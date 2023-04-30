Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 22,222 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,222 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.20% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $26,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $213.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $259.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

