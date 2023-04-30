Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 25,446 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,446 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $28,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.80. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

