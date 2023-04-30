Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 55,314 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,314 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $24,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,172,000 after acquiring an additional 416,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,030,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,495,000 after acquiring an additional 153,177 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

