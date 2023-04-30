Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 84,964 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,645,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84,964 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $22,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 137.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Western Union by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after buying an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Western Union by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE WU opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $18.23.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Barclays dropped their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.