Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $21.40 Million Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 749,967 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $21,404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bancolombia by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 74.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 21.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.7332 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

