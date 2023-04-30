Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $18.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $763.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

