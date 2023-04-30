Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Up 20.4% in April

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,339,500 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 4,435,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,667,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,665,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,696,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,313,000 after purchasing an additional 876,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Roche Stock Performance

Roche Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $39.22 on Friday. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.8068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

