Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.75 to C$75.75 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.16 billion.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

