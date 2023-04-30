Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna upgraded Roku from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.04.

Roku stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.01.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roku will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $472,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Roku by 333.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $260,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

