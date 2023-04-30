Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Roku from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Roku from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Roku Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $56.21 on Thursday. Roku has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $110.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01.

Insider Activity

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roku will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Roku by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

