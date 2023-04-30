Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $61.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised Roku from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.04.

ROKU stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.56.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roku will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 in the last 90 days. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Roku by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,931,000 after buying an additional 1,674,747 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 4,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,167,000 after acquiring an additional 653,759 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

