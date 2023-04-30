Royal Bank of Canada Raises Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $42.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TMHC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.08.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 26,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $990,870.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,322,468.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,611,351. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 121.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 24,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 759.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 235,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 208,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

