Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Update

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Royce Value Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 44,057 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

RVT opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. Royce Value Trust has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $16.51.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.