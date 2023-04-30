S4 Capital’s (SFOR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.12) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 353.75 ($4.42).

S4 Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

LON:SFOR opened at GBX 146.20 ($1.83) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £839.67 million, a PE ratio of -541.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 110.39 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 372.33 ($4.65). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 173.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 189.11.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

