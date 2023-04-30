Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Update

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance

SGLDF stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. Sabre Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes the Copperstone mine and Brewery Creek projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

