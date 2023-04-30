Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 537,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,528 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $30,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $1,289,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $300,404.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $634.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,025 over the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

