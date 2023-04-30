Savant Capital LLC Buys 192 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $671.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $667.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $691.27.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,563 shares of company stock valued at $29,723,221 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.