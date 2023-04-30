Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives $26.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

SRRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth $1,368,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 238,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 73,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $13.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

