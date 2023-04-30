Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Short Interest Update

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,970,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 25,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SEA by 1,304.2% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

SEA Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $76.17 on Friday. SEA has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.80.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEA will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.