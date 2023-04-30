Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seagen in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.84). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seagen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target (up from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.05. Seagen has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $207.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,568 shares of company stock valued at $39,270,486 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagen by 61.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Seagen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

