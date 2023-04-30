Sealed Air (SEE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Sealed Air to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Sealed Air has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.50-$3.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.50-$3.80 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sealed Air to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $68.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $73,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 93.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 21.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after buying an additional 202,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,444,000 after buying an additional 148,634 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after buying an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

