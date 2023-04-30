Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Dover in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Shares of DOV opened at $146.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Dover has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 7.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Dover by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

