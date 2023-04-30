Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Seer news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $39,129.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,657.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,294 shares of company stock valued at $137,736. Company insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seer by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,427,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,267,000 after buying an additional 37,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seer by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,845,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Seer by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 204,284 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 58.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,071,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 175,712 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Seer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

SEER opened at $3.34 on Friday. Seer has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $212.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 600.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Seer will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

