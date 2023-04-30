Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Update

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTTR. Raymond James started coverage on Select Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $7.43 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $381.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

