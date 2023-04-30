Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in April

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Select Sands Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLSDF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Select Sands has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
Select Sands Company Profile
