Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in April

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Select Sands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLSDF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Select Sands has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Select Sands alerts:

Select Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.