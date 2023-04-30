Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Update

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Serica Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Serica Energy stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. Serica Energy has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.80.
Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
