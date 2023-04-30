ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stake Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,867,000 after purchasing an additional 245,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,477,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,335,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith bought 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith bought 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,565.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,520 shares of company stock valued at $390,479 in the last 90 days. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.56. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $93.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.30%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

