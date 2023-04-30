SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 10,261 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 112.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.36. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.