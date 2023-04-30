SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 8,365 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson bought 158,081 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,874.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio Stock Down 0.3 %

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.96.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $123.21.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

