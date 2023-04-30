SG Americas Securities LLC Has $811,000 Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $166.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.64 and a 200-day moving average of $160.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.46.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.