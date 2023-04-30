SG Americas Securities LLC Has $821,000 Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 209.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $53,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

