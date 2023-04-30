SG Americas Securities LLC Has $878,000 Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,315 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 8.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 116,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Macerich by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in Macerich by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 62,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -226.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

