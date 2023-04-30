SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $889,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gentex by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Gentex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gentex Stock Up 4.7 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $493.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.04 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading

