SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

EPRT opened at $24.75 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 6.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.80%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

