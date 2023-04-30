SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,653 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 310.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,404,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,696,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,333,866.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $1,607,327. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

CBSH stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.50. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

