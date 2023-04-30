SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 226.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Woodward by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 919 shares in the company, valued at $94,712.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Woodward Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $96.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.86. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Woodward’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Read More

