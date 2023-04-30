SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,815 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,815 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,604,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,908,000 after buying an additional 368,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,033 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,974,000 after acquiring an additional 207,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,038,000 after purchasing an additional 27,362 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.81. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.51%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.