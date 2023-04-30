SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,907 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKG stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.78. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $165.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

