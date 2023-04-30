ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Update

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on ShiftPixy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

ShiftPixy stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. ShiftPixy has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIXY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShiftPixy by 542.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ShiftPixy during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ShiftPixy by 201.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 562,134 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ShiftPixy during the third quarter valued at about $5,750,000.

ShiftPixy, Inc engages in the provision of human capital services. Its services include employment tax processing, human resources and employment compliance, employment related insurance, and employment administrative services solutions. The company was founded by Scott W. Absher and J. Stephen Holmes on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

