ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Update

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on ShiftPixy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
ShiftPixy Trading Up 0.7 %
ShiftPixy stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. ShiftPixy has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $66.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShiftPixy
About ShiftPixy
ShiftPixy, Inc engages in the provision of human capital services. Its services include employment tax processing, human resources and employment compliance, employment related insurance, and employment administrative services solutions. The company was founded by Scott W. Absher and J. Stephen Holmes on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ShiftPixy (PIXY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.