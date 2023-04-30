Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) VP Sells $548,400.00 in Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trinh Phung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

On Wednesday, April 19th, Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $66,432.17.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total transaction of $120,377.60.

On Friday, February 3rd, Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $290.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 0.98. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,596,000 after purchasing an additional 86,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.44.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.