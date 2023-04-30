Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 168,000 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,124,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 78,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

SHOP stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

