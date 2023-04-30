Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Decreases By 24.4%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Acorn Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. Acorn Energy has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

